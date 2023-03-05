Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 1.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Astros.

Pivetta, who was making his Grapefruit League debut after being delayed due to illness, needed 43 pitches to get those five outs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe that both his curveball and fastball were good but location was the culprit. Pivetta will be part of the rotation, likely slotting in third behind Chris Sale and Corey Kluber.