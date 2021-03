Pivetta allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over two innings in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Pivetta allowed a wind-blown home run to Mitch Garver in the first inning but was sharp otherwise. He retired six of eight batters, which included an error behind him, in the first step to winning a spot in the rotation. The right-hander prepared for this opportunity during the offseason and could be the fourth or fifth starter.