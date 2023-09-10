Pivetta will start for the Red Sox on Tuesday against the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pivetta is going to operate in a rotation role over the final three weeks of the regular season after James Paxton was officially shut down Sunday due to right knee inflammation. Pivetta, 30, holds a 4.54 ERA and 150:47 K:BB through 117 innings (12 starts, 22 relief appearances) this year with Boston.
