Pivetta gave up a run on two hits over three innings Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 9-5 win over the Royals. He struck out five without walking a batter.

A solo shot by MJ Melendez in the ninth inning was the only blemish on Pivetta's performance. The right-hander hasn't had the same success lately in long relief that he did right after the All-Star break, and over 24 innings since the beginning of August he carries a 6.00 ERA and 1.46 WHIP despite a 35:11 K:BB. Unless the Red Sox get desperate in their attempts to claw back into the playoff picture, Pivetta seems unlikely to return to the rotation in 2023.