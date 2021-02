Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Pivetta is not a lock to make the rotation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pivetta, who was acquired from the Phillies in 2020, started two games late last season, allowing two runs on eight hits in 10 innings while striking out 13. He's squarely in the mix for the fifth starter's job -- or sixth if Boston goes with a six-man rotation early -- along with Tanner Houck, Matt Andriese, and possibly Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock.