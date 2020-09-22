Pivetta was recalled by the Red Sox ahead of his start Tuesday against the Orioles.

Pivetta will make his debut with the Red Sox on Tuesday while also making his first start of 2020. The right-hander struggled during game action out of the bullpen with the Phillies earlier this year, but he's impressed at the Red Sox's alternate training site. If he impresses Tuesday, he could pitch in the team's season finale against Atlanta on Sunday as well.