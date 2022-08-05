Pivetta didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 7-3 loss to Kansas City, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Pivetta was given a two-run lead before he took the mound but gave it right back by surrendering two of his own on two hits in the bottom of the inning while allowing another run on three baserunners in the fifth. Aside from a one-run outing July 25, the 29-year-old has allowed at least three runs in each of his last six starts and has seen his ERA balloon from 3.23 to 4.51 as a result. In addition to 4.51 ERA, Pivetta carries a 1.33 WHIP with 119 strikeouts in 123.2 innings into his next start scheduled to come midweek against Atlanta.