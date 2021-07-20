Pivetta earned the win after allowing four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four across 6.2 innings Monday against the Blue Jays.

Pivetta cruised through the first three innings before surrendering four runs in the fourth. Despite a rough frame, he managed to work nearly seven innings, and his offense provided plenty of run support in the 13-4 win. He's now picked up the victory in two of his last three starts, and he was able to bounce back from a loss his last time out against the Phillies when he surrendered five runs (four earned) over four innings of work.