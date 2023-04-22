Pivetta (1-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Pivetta rebounded nicely after giving up six runs to the Angels in his last start. The 30-year-old delivered his longest outing of the season Friday, and he picked up two strikeouts in the sixth inning before being lifted out one short of a quality start after his only walk of the night. Pivetta's seven punchouts pumped him up to a 23:9 K:BB and helped lower his ERA to 4.58 in 19.2 innings.