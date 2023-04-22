Pivetta (1-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Pivetta rebounded nicely after giving up six runs to the Angels in his last start. The 30-year-old posted his longest outing of the season Friday, as he picked up two strikeouts in the sixth inning before being lifted after his only walk of the night. Pivetta's seven punch outs pumped him up to a 23:9 K:BB ratio and he's down to a 4.58 ERA in 19.2 innings.