Pivetta (1-4) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Texas.

Pivetta cruised through six shutout innings with little resistance from the Rangers. He threw a wild pitch in the seventh, letting Kole Calhoun break up the shutout after he tripled earlier in the frame. The 29-year-old right-hander has allowed just one run over his last two outings after posting a brutal 7.84 ERA through his first five starts. Pivetta is expected to face the Astros at home next week.