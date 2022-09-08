Pivetta (9-11) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out three.

Pivetta allowed two doubles -- one from Francisco Mejia and the other from Taylor Walls -- in addition to an RBI-single from Walls with one out in the fifth. The righty has pitched six innings or more just twice in his last 12 starts. The 29-year-old's 4.29 ERA in 2022 may seem unspectacular, but it is a career-best in six major-league seasons.