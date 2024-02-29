Pivetta is expected to start Saturday's split-squad game against Tampa Bay, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pivetta prepared for the outing by tossing two innings in the bullpen Wednesday. He had been tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday, but Kutter Crawford started instead. Saturday will be Pivetta's spring debut.
