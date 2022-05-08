Pivetta allowed five hits and no walks while striking out eight across six innings Saturday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Pivetta turned in his best performance of the season, as he generated 14 swinging strikes across 91 total pitches. Also notable is that Pivetta has not walked a batter in either of his last two starts, spanning 10.1 frames. That stands in contrast to his first four appearances of the campaign when he handed out 13 free passes across 16.1 innings. Despite the strong outing, Pivetta still owns a 6.08 ERA in six starts.