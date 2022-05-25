Pivetta (3-4) earned the win Tuesday after he tossed six innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five against the White Sox.

Pivetta held the White Sox off the board over the first three innings before Jose Abreu launched a two-run homer in the fourth frame. He allowed another run in the fifth before pitching a scoreless sixth inning to end his outing. Pivetta has now registered four consecutive quality starts, posting a 1.61 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 28 innings in those outings. The 29-year-old has won three straight starts and he'll look to make it four when he toes the rubber next, which tentatively lines up to be Sunday versus the Orioles.