Pivetta will start the Red Sox's season finale Sunday in Atlanta, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Pivetta provided a much-needed lift to the Boston rotation in his team debut Tuesday, striking out eight over five innings of one-run ball to pick up a win over the Orioles. The Red Sox are eager to evaluate Pivetta for a spot in the 2021 rotation, so it's no surprise that he'll get the opportunity to try and build on his strong outing this weekend. While Pivetta lines up for a stiff test against baseball's best offense (123 wRC+), the Braves could be resting several lineup regulars Sunday if the team is already locked into its spot in the National League playoffs.
