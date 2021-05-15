Pivetta didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels, giving up two runs on four hits over six-plus innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

He delivered his second straight quality start and third of the season, but Pivetta was denied his sixth win when Anthony Rendon led off the top of the seventh inning with a single to drive the right-hander from the game, and Matt Andriese subsequently let Rendon come around to score. Pivetta will take a 3.16 ERA and 42:22 K:BB through 42.2 innings into his next outing.