Pivetta (6-0) earned the victory over Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Pivetta was shaky early, giving up three runs over the first two innings, but he settled in over the final four frames to remain undefeated in 2021. He was going to come back out for the seventh inning, but heavy rains fell in Boston after the sixth and delayed the game nearly three hours before the teams completed the game. Pivetta next lines up to pitch Tuesday on the road against Houston.