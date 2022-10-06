Pivetta pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters in Wednesday's win over the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Pivetta tossed two scoreless innings to open Wednesday's outing before he surrendered a two-run homer to Ji-Man Choi in the third frame. The long ball accounted for all the damage on the the right-hander's line, though he allowed seven batters to reach base. Pivetta limped into the finish of the 2022 campaign, producing a 6.29 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over his final five outings. On the season overall, he ended with a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP while striking out 175 batters over 179.2 innings in 33 starts with the Red Sox.