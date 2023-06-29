Pivetta allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out seven over 3.1 relief innings in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Miami.

The Red Sox scheduled a bullpen game with Kaleb Ort throwing the first two innings followed by Pivetta, who retired 10 of the first 11 batters faced before back-to-back walks in the sixth inning. At that point, rain fell and the game was delayed. When play resumed, Josh Winckowski and poor infield defense -- a common theme for Boston in 2023 -- conspired to let both of Pivetta's runners to score. A former member of the starting rotation, Pivetta has thrived in a long-relief role, posting a 2.16 ERA with 18 strikeouts and seven walks over 16.2 innings (11 appearances).