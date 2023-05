Pivetta allowed two hits and struck out three over three scoreless relief innings in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.

The Diamondbacks tattooed starter Tanner Houck and were in position to run away, but Pivetta gave the Red Sox a chance to come back with his best relief appearance since moving to the bullpen. In three outings as a reliever, Pivetta has a 3.24 ERA with nine strikeouts and zero walks over 8.1 innings.