Pivetta allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while fanning three across 3.2 innings Saturday against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Pivetta entered Saturday's start spotting a 11:7 K:BB through his first 11 innings, and it seems the command issues are here to stay with the right-hander. He has now walked at least three in each of his first three outings of the season and his command issues might be a problem in the long run. It's still early in the season, but he owns a 4.1 BB/9 thus far and that'd be a career-worst mark for him.