Pivetta is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday versus the Cardinals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Though he'll be integrated into the spring pitching schedule after Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito, Pivetta and the latter two pitchers are still looking like locks for the Red Sox's Opening Day rotation. Pivetta split time between the bullpen and rotation in 2023, but he was one of Boston's top pitchers during the second half of the campaign, pitching to a 3.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 102:19 K:BB in 73.2 innings over his final 16 outings (eight starts).