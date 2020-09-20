Pivetta will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Pivetta will debut with the Red Sox at home Tuesday after getting off to a bit of a rough start with the Phillies this season. The right-hander made three relief appearances earlier in the year, recording a 15.88 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 5.2 innings. Pivetta's strikeout rate has dropped over the past two seasons, and he hasn't thrown more than 44 pitches in any of his outings in 2020.
