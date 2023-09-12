Pivetta will start the afternoon game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Pivetta had been scheduled to start Tuesday night, but rain forced a cancellation of Monday's contest which will be made up Tuesday as part of a twin bill. Monday's scheduled starter, Kutter Crawford, will work the nightcap. Pivetta has been moved permanently into the starting rotation to replace James Paxton, who is done for the season with a knee injury.