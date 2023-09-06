Pivetta will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
After picking up a three-inning save Saturday, Pivetta is now set to make his 12th start of the season. The 30-year-old holds 6.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside a 25:7 K:BB through 15 innings across his last five appearances, and he'll be facing a Rays offense that ranks second in the American League with a .775 OPS.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Nabs three-inning save•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Appears in relief, scoops up win•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Fans eight in five innings•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Working in bulk relief Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Goes 4.1 innings in no-decsion•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Fans eight in eighth win•