Pivetta will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

After picking up a three-inning save Saturday, Pivetta is now set to make his 12th start of the season. The 30-year-old holds 6.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside a 25:7 K:BB through 15 innings across his last five appearances, and he'll be facing a Rays offense that ranks second in the American League with a .775 OPS.