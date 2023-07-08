Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Pivetta will remain in a bulk relief role, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Pivetta has been building up his pitch count effectively, even covering five full innings behind opener Brennan Bernardino in Friday's 7-3 win over the Athletics. There was talk of Pivetta starting Sunday's first-half finale versus Oakland, but Cora likes the versatility he provides out of the bullpen.