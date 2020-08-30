Pivetta is being stretched out at the alternate training camp site, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pivetta hasn't pitched as a starter for a while, so the Red Sox will take time to build up the right-hander's pitch count and innings. With Boston's starting rotation in shambles, the Red Sox need immediate support, but Pivetta will need at least a couple of weeks to be extended.
