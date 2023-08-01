Pivetta (7-6) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over 7.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Pivetta had spent much of the last month-plus in a bulk-relief role, but he looked pretty good as a starter in this one. Two of the five hits he allowed were home runs to Cal Raleigh, and Pivetta was also on the hook for the first run of the Mariners' eighth-inning rally. He allowed just seven runs (six earned) over 28.1 innings across six appearances in July. For the season, Pivetta has a 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 110:34 K:BB through 88.1 innings over 26 appearances (nine starts). It's unclear if he's free from working behind an opener, but his next outing should be at home versus the Blue Jays this weekend.