Pivetta allowed two runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out nine over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Sunday.

Both runs against Pivetta came in the first inning. He fell one out short of his third straight quality start, though he also left in line for the loss before Franchy Cordero tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth inning. Pivetta has pitched to a 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 139:51 K:BB through 142.1 innings through 25 starts this year. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Rays next weekend.