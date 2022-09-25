Pivetta gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings in a 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Pivetta was knocked around by the Yankees, with the bulk of the damage coming on a pair of home runs off the bats of Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera. Pivetta has now given up 11 earned runs over his past three appearances, two of which came against New York. The 29-year-old right-hander has a K:BB of 168:67 in 170.2 innings this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Blue Jays.