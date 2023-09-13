Pivetta (9-9) took the loss Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out 10.

The right-hander was dominant through five frames in his return to the rotation, retiring the first eight batters he faced and not allowing a runner past first base, but he faded in the sixth and got the hook after five of the first six New York batters reached base. It's the third time this season Pivetta has fanned double-digit batters but the first since July 31, as he'd spent the last month working out of the bullpen, and he earned those Ks with 31 called or swinging strikes among his 90 pitches. With James Paxton (knee) done for the year, Pivetta figures to remain a starter the rest of the way.