Pivetta (3-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Mariners, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It wasn't pretty, but Pivetta pitched just well enough to benefit from the run support Boston's hitters provided. The right-hander threw only 58 of 98 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he's issued multiple free passes in six of his eight starts this season while serving up at least one homer in seven of them. That dangerous combination has led to a 6.30 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 40 innings, and he'll be a volatile fantasy option in his next outing, likely to come on the road early next week against the Angels.