Pivetta (9-10) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Rays.

Pivetta never found a groove Sunday as he coughed up five runs, matching the total from his previous three starts combined. He was taken deep twice by Isaac Paredes, accounting for three of those runs. The 29-year-old righty saw his season ERA climb to 4.40 with a 143:54 K:BB through 26 starts. Pivetta is lined up to face the Rangers at home next week.