Pivetta (6-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings, taking the loss Wednesday against the Astros.

Pivetta delivered his fourth quality start, but took his first loss of the season. The Red Sox' offense provided just a single run in support of Pivetta. The 28-year-old leads Boston with six wins and has a 3.77 ERA. He has struck out nine batters in each of his last two starts and carries a 10.3 K/9. He'll look to get back in the win column Monday against the Marlins.