Pivetta (8-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 8-4 loss against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Aside from a two-out, three-run homer from the struggling Marcell Ozuna, Pivetta held Atlanta in check all night. However, his offense couldn't keep him in the game as he earned his ninth loss of the campaign. Across his last four starts (21.2 innings), Pivetta has allowed 28 hits, 11 runs and eight walks, but he does have 20 strikeouts during that stretch. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup in Pittsburgh.