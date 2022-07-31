Pivetta (8-8) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Pivetta tied a season-worst mark by yielding nine hits in the contest, and he allowed multiple baserunners in each of his five frames. Five of the knocks against him went for extra bases and two left the park, marking the third time in his past four appearances that the right-hander has surrendered multiple homers. Pivetta carried a 3.23 ERA through his first 16 starts, but that number has ballooned to 4.47 with multiple blow-ups over his past five outings.