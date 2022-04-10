Pivetta (0-1) was tagged with the loss against the Yankees on Saturday as a result of allowing four runs in 5.2 innings. He yielded four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Boston staked Pivetta to a second-inning two run lead, and the right-hander kept the Yankees off the scoreboard for three frames. However, he surrendered a game-tying two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo in the fourth and a two-run shot to Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth. Home runs have been an issue for Pivetta throughout his career, so it's fitting that all four runs scored against him Saturday came by way of the long ball. He'll try to get into the win column in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to take place at home against Minnesota late next week.