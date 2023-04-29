Pivetta (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Pivetta stumbled out of the gate Friday, coughing up three runs in the first two innings. He later allowed a solo homer to Mike Zunino in the fourth. After a pair of solid outings to begin the year, Pivetta has given up 13 runs over his last 14.2 frames, raising his season ERA to 5.11. He'll look for better results in his next start, which is projected to be at home against the Blue Jays next week.