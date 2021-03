Pivetta allowed four hits, a walk and a run while striking out four over four innings in Monday's spring game against the Rays.

Pivetta had some early issues, giving up hits to the first two batters and a run in the first inning. After that, he worked around all the traffic encountered over the final three innings. Pivetta has pitched well during Grapefruit League play, allowing three runs in nine innings as he continues solidifying securing his spot in the rotation.