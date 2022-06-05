Pivetta (5-4) earned the win Saturday over the Athletics, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven in seven shutout innings.

Pivetta's streak of quality starts is up to six, and he's earned the win in his last five turns on the hill. He gave up next to nothing Saturday in a dominant performance. The month-long hot streak has dropped his ERA from 7.84 on May to 3.50 now. The right-hander has added a 1.10 WHIP and 58:21 K:BB through 61.2 innings across 11 starts overall. Pivetta will look to keep things rolling on the road next week against a tougher opponent in the Angels.