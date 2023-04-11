Pivetta allowed three hits and two walks over five shutout frames during Monday's loss to the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Pivetta was locked into a pitcher's duel and was denied his first win due to Boston's lackluster offense. Despite walking just two batters, 30 of his 83 pitches were balls. Pivetta forced 14 whiffs on 37 swings and now has a 12:5 K:BB through 10 innings. He's lined up for a home matchup with the Angels this weekend.