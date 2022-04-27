Pivetta didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced, but things quickly went sideways for Pivetta after he issued a leadoff walk to Santago Espinal in the third. He ended up needing 98 pitches (60 strikes) to record 14 outs and exited the game with Boston down 2-1, although a rally in the eighth took him off the hook for the loss. Pivetta is impossible to trust on fantasy rosters right now regardless of his matchup, as his 8.27 ERA and 1.96 WHIP through 16.1 innings are well-earned given his ugly 16.7 percent walk rate and 2.20 HR/9.