Pivetta (2-0) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Sunday.

Pivetta began Sunday's game by tossing three scoreless frames but faltered slightly in his final three innings. Although the Orioles made a push in the final few innings Sunday, Pivetta picked up his second win in as many starts due to a strong offensive showing by Boston. The right-hander has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings to begin the season. Pivetta should make his third start of the year at home against the White Sox on Friday.