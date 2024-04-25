Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Pivetta (elbow) will make at least one rehab start before rejoining the rotation, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The initial hope was that Pivetta could return from a right elbow flexor strain following a minimum stint on the injured list. That hasn't happened, as he's already missed more than 15 days. However, the right-hander has resumed throwing off a mound and could be sent out on a rehab assignment soon. A return in early May for Pivetta looks doable.