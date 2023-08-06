Pivetta gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings of relief in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two and did not factor into the decision.

John Schreiber got the nod as the opener for Boston on Saturday, and while manager Alex Cora had hinted before the game that Chris Murphy would be used as the primary pitcher after Schreiber, it was Pivetta who came out of the bullpen to begin the second inning. The right-hander was the only person who seemed to be faked out by the move, however, as he put together his worst appearance since originally shifting to a long relief role back in May. Pivetta still sports an impressive 2.51 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB through 32.1 innings since the beginning of July, but it looks like he will continue bouncing between a traditional starting role and bulk relief.