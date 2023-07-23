Pivetta struck out a batter over a perfect seventh inning Saturday in the Red Sox's 8-6 win over the Mets.

After striking out 13 over six innings out of the bullpen Monday against the Athletics, Pivetta had been expected to serve as a bulk reliever in Sunday's series finale with the Mets. Instead, the Red Sox opted to work Pivetta back into the mix a day early, with the right-hander tossing 15 pitches en route to retiring the side. According to Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican, Pivetta is still expected to be available out of the bullpen Sunday, though Chris Murphy profiles as the most likely option to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Brennan Bernardino.