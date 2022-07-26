Pivetta allowed one run on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings during Monday's win over Cleveland. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Pivetta tossed four shutout frames before giving up an RBI single to Jose Ramirez in the fifth. While he failed to get back in the win column, it was a strong outing for the 29-year-old after he'd been tagged with 20 runs over his previous three starts. Pivetta lowered his season ERA to 4.35 alongside a 110:42 K:BB through 20 appearances. He's projected to face the Brewers at home this weekend.