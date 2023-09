Robertson will serve as the opening pitcher in the second half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Robertson has allowed 14 runs -- 11 earned -- in 16.1 major-league innings of relief this season between the Dodgers and Red Sox. The 25-year-old right-hander probably won't go more than a frame or two in the nightcap Thursday at Fenway Park.