The Red Sox optioned Robertson to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Robertson will be pushed off the big-league roster following the return of Zack Kelly (elbow) from the 60-day injured list. Robertson has given up eight runs over 11 innings since joining the Red Sox in July.
